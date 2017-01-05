Armstrong Loaned to ECHL Brampton

ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that Defenseman Travis Armstrong has been loaned to the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

Armstrong heads to the ECHL for the second time this season, having previously spent four games with the Norfolk Admirals. He has played in 15 career ECHL games including seven for Brampton during the 2015-16 season. The Smith Falls, Ontario native was the first overall selection in the 2016 SPHL expansion draft and has played in 19 games with the Dawgs with three assists and 37 penalty minutes.

Roanoke returns to action with a pair of home games this weekend. The Dawgs will host the Fayetteville FireAntz on Friday at 7:05 PM before entertaining the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday at 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

