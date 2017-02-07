Armada Signs Two Players

February 7, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Jacksonville Armada FC News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC has announced the signings of defender Aaron Pitchkolan and forward Jonathan Glenn, while the club parts ways with midfielder Jason Plumhoff.

"Bringing in two players of this quality is a credit to everyone involved," said Head Coach Mark Lowry. "Both Aaron and Jonathan fit perfectly in with our style of play and we can't wait to get on the training field with them."

Pitchkolan, 33, has been very active during his first six seasons in the NASL. Pitchkolan has played in a total of 144 games, tied for the most among any NASL player in league history, starting 135 of those matches. He has recorded 12,041 minutes, netting 10 goals and tallying four assists since 2011, and has played a mix of central defense and midfield throughout his career.

The new Armada FC addition arrives in Jacksonville after spending the last four seasons with the Minnesota United FC. The 6-foot-2-inch Colorado native signed with the team in 2013 and was named captain of the Loons in all four seasons, playing both midfield and defense. Pitchkolan started 85 matches in 94 appearances and played 7,720 minutes during his time with Minnesota United. He recorded five goals and four assists in four seasons, and was named to the NASL Best XI in 2013. Pitchkolan also grabbed NASL Team of the Week honors four times during his time with the Loons.

"Aaron possess great leadership qualities and we as a staff will rely on him to help build the team environment within the club culture," said Armada FC Technical Director Nathan Walter.

The defender had a six-year stint in the MLS before coming to the NASL. Pitchkolan played five seasons for FC Dallas where he scored five goals in 68 appearances. He played during his first two seasons with the club before transitioning to central defense where he became a key component to FC Dallas' backline. Pitchkolan was traded to the San Jose Earthquakes where he played his final MLS season.

Glenn, 29, will make his NASL debut with the Armada FC during the upcoming season. The Trinidad and Tobago native spent the last three seasons playing in the Úrvalsdeild, an Icelandic soccer league, where he was a standout player in 2014 for ÍBV. Glenn scored 12 goals in 20 matches, second-most in the league, and received the Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards from his club.

"Jonathan adds high level experience and is the profile forward we have been looking for," said Walter.

The Trinidad and Tobago native is no stranger to the Jacksonville area. Glenn played two seasons for the Jacksonville United, now the Jacksonville Armada U-23 team, from 2012 to 2013. In 2012 he was named to the Sunshine Conference All-Conference team. Glenn also played for the Trinidad and Tobago national team in 2014 where he helped the team reach the finals of the Caribbean Cup.

Armada FC also announced today Plumhoff and the club have mutually agreed to part ways after one season. The midfielder was traded to the Armada FC from FC Edmonton halfway through the 2016 season on July 6. Plumhoff started five matches in 11 appearances racking up 483 minutes during the fall 2016 campaign.

About the Jacksonville Armada FC

The Jacksonville Armada FC is a professional soccer team and member of the North American Soccer League. The other NASL member teams are FC Edmonton, Indy Eleven, Miami FC, New York Cosmos, North Carolina FC, Puerto Rico FC, and San Francisco Deltas. For more information about the Armada FC, visit ArmadaFC.com . Follow the Armada FC on Twitter @JaxArmadaFC and Facebook at Facebook.com/JaxArmadaFC .

• Discuss this story on the North American Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





North American Soccer League Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.