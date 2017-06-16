Armada Seeks Revenge in Florida Rivalry

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With just five weeks remaining in the 2017 NASL Spring Season, every match matters. After a tough loss at home two weeks ago, the Armada FC (5W-4D-2L, 19 pts, 2nd NASL Spring) is hungry for three points against Miami FC (7W-3D-1L, 24 pts, 1st NASL Spring) as it travels to South Florida for the final meeting between these two teams this season.

The Armada FC has started to pick up momentum again after breaking another franchise record with four goals against Indy Eleven. It did not take Jacksonville long to find the back of the net Saturday. In the 4th minute, Jack Blake got the rebound on his penalty kick and put the ball past Jon Busch to give the Armada FC an early lead. Late in the first half, J.C. Banks put the club back on top with his first goal in eight games. Shortly after the start of the second half, Banks got the brace as he scored in the 50th minute. Derek Gebhard closed out the night with his second goal of the season, giving the Armada FC the 4-1 win.

Miami FC made it 10 consecutive matches without a loss Saturday against FC Edmonton. The win didn't come easy as the club finally broke through in the 80th minute courtesy of Vincenzo Rennella's sprint to the net. The road victory kept Miami FC's five-point advantage over the Armada FC in the standings.

Miami is also coming off a 3-1 victory in the US Open Cup Fifth Round match against MLS side Orlando City SC. The club has now won nine of its last 11 matches in all competitions.

The stakes will be high as Jacksonville looks to pull within two points of the top spot of the table. The club has found success on the road, although the Boys in Blue have never won on the road against Miami FC.

