Armada Returns Home to Host Puerto Rico FC

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a two-week road trip, the Jacksonville Armada FC (5W-4D-3L, 19 pts, 4th place NASL Spring) returns home to face Puerto Rico FC (1W-4D-7L, 7 pts, 8th place NASL Spring) Sunday, June 25 for Puerto Rican Heritage Night.

The Armada FC is coming off its toughest loss of the season against in-state rival Miami FC on Saturday in South Florida. Jacksonville was unable to register a goal while Miami netted four in an offensive explosion. This came just one week after an Armada FC took a 4-1 win over Indy Eleven in Indianapolis.

Puerto Rico FC did not fare any better in Week 13, as the club fell to the New York Cosmos in Brooklyn. New York got on the board first, but PRFC quickly responded with an equalizer and grabbed the lead seven minutes later. The lead would not last as late into the second half, New York tallied two quick goals before sealing its victory with a goal in stoppage time.

The match is important for the Armada FC as it tries to reclaim its place toward the top of the standings after being leapfrogged by the New York Cosmos and the San Francisco Deltas last week.

Jacksonville has yet to lose to Puerto Rico FC. The first meeting last year resulted in a win by the Armada FC in Jacksonville. The most recent meeting was Sept. 17, 2016 in Puerto Rico and it ended 3-3, the most goals the Armada FC had put away since 2015, with goals by Charles Eloundou and Mechack Jérôme.

Armada FC kicks off against Puerto Rico FC at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hodges Stadium. The game will be televised locally on This TV Jacksonville and nationally on ESPN3.

The club will also be celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Night with food, music, and more. Fans are encouraged to bring Puerto Rican instruments to join the party. For more information about Puerto Rican Heritage Night or to buy tickets, visit ArmadaFC.com or call 844-2-ARMADA.

