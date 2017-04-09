Armada FC Remains Undefeated in 2017

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC moved to the top of the NASL standings after a 1-0 victory Saturday night. The second-straight win against FC Edmonton leaves Armada FC undefeated.

Action picked up shortly after kickoff at Clarke Stadium. A short corner kick was sent toward Zach Steinberger who was waiting beside the box. One shot into the bottom left corner of the net was all it took to bring the game to 1-0 for the Armada FC.

Derek Gebhard almost gave Armada FC another goal in the 84th minute. Jemal Johnson sent Gebhard the ball but his resulting shot collided with the left goal post.

Edmonton led the game in possession at 53.2 percent, but the Armada FC defense stood strong.

Edmonton created their first chance in the 18th minute, but Caleb Patterson-Sewell made a save to keep the Armada FC ahead. The Eddies went on to send several more shots toward Patterson-Sewell, but he saved each one.

"They put a lot of pressure on us in the second half," said head coach Mark Lowry, "but I'm a big believer that you have to stick to your principles. Our principles are trying to play, trying to pass the ball, and trying to build out from the back. Edmonton made it very tough for us to do that tonight but we stuck to it. If you stick to your principles, you get the reward."

Patterson-Sewell went on to record his second clean sheet of the Spring Season, while other members of the defense, including Aaron Pitchkolan, recorded many clearances.

The Armada FC will return home to Jacksonville to play the San Francisco Deltas on Saturday at Hodges Stadium. The matchup will be the first time the teams will play against each other. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

MATCH REPORT

Starting XI:

JAX (4-2-3-1): Patterson-Sewell, Ryden, Pitchkolan, Beckie, Jérî-me, Steinberger, Maripuu, George, Blake, Banks (Johnson 76'), Glenn (Gebhard 66')

FCE (4-1-4-1): Konopka, Watson, Sansara, Nicklaw, Ledgerwood, Corea (Nyassi 71'), Keegan (Fisk 71'), Straith, Shiels, Ameobi, Di Biase (Khattab 73')

Scoring Summary:

JAX: Steinberger 8'

Discipline:

JAX: Beckie (caution) 37'

FCE: Sansara (caution) 75'

