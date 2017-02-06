Armada FC Finds a Home at Hodges Stadium

February 6, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Jacksonville Armada FC News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC officially announced today it will bring professional soccer to Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida (UNF).

Armada FC will rent Hodges Stadium, an IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) certified, Class II facility, to host 16 total Armada FC home games in the 2017 Fall and Spring NASL Seasons.

Members of the UNF Athletics Department have not been the only ones to use Hodges Stadium. Professional teams including the Philadelphia Eagles and the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team have used it as a practice facility. The NCAA Outdoor Track & Field East Preliminary was also hosted at the stadium in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The facility was initially built in 2004 and was then named after George and Kernan Hodges after they gifted UNF $2 million in 2006. Final stages of construction were completed in 2008 to include field lighting, installation of seating, and a finished press box. Today Hodges Stadium has a capacity of 9,400.

"Hodges Stadium is a fabulous soccer facility and will provide Armada FC fans an excellent game day experience," said Armada FC Senior Vice President of Operations Marshall Happer. "It has hosted many top events in its history and our team looks forward to hosting its fans at the new home venue. The stadium's close location to our fan base will be an added bonus for the club."

Armada FC expects to announce its full 2017 schedule later today.

About the Jacksonville Armada FC

The Jacksonville Armada FC is a professional soccer team and member of the North American Soccer League. The other NASL member teams are FC Edmonton, Indy Eleven, Miami FC, New York Cosmos, North Carolina FC, Puerto Rico FC, and San Francisco Deltas. For more information about the Armada FC, visit ArmadaFC.com . Follow the Armada FC on Twitter @JaxArmadaFC and Facebook at Facebook.com/JaxArmadaFC .

