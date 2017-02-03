Armada FC Announces Preseason Schedule

February 3, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Jacksonville Armada FC News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC announced today its 2017 preseason schedule, which will include seven matches.

The Armada FC will kick off preseason play with an intersquad scrimmage on Feb. 18 at Patton Park. The first preseason matchup will come one week later against Flagler College on Feb. 25 at Patton Park with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Armada FC will also take on the Jacksonville University Dolphins and the University of North Florida Ospreys during the preseason. The match against the Dolphins will be the second preseason game and kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 1 at Southern Oak Stadium.

The Armada FC defeated JU in the only two matchups between the teams. The Armada FC claimed a 2-0 victory in 2015 when the teams clashed for the first time, and also won the second match, 3-0, when the teams faced off in 2016.

The third preseason game will come against Montverde Academy on March 4 at 4 p.m. The school will travel from Montverde, Fla., to compete against the Armada FC at Patton Park.

The Armada FC will face the Ospreys at 10 a.m. on March 8 at UNF's Hodges Stadium in their fourth preseason exhibition. The matchup against the Ospreys ended in a 0-0 draw when the teams battled for the first time during the 2016 preseason.

The fifth preseason match will come against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on March 11 when the teams faceoff at 2 p.m. at Patton Park. The regular season series between the teams has been split evenly with a record of 2-2-2. The Armada FC won the final 2016 matchup between the teams, 3-2, when they scored three unanswered goals to overcome an early 2-0 deficit. This will be the first meeting between the teams since the Rowdies joined the USL.

The Armada FC's sixth preseason matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 18 at Patton Park against the Orlando City B. Orlando City B made their USL debut in 2016 and finished in 8th place with a 9-13-8 record.

The preseason games at Patton Park will be free and open to the public. For more information on the UNF match, fans can call (904) 620-2473 and can call (904) 256-7863 for more information on the JU match.

