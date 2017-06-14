Armada FC Acquires Matt Perrella for Match against Miami FC

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC announced today that it has received Matt Perrella of NPSL side New Jersey Copa FC on loan for Saturday's match against the NASL league-leading Miami FC. Per club policy, details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"I have known Matt for a while and he has been in to train with the club on a number of occasions over the last few years," said Armada FC Technical Director Nathan Walter. "He understands what we are looking for within this position and will be a reliable call up if needed."

The loan will only be for one match, as Armada FC goalkeeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell is serving his one match suspension for a red card against Indy Eleven last weekend.

Starting in goal for NJCFC last season, Matt Perrella returned to NJCFC this summer following stints with the USL squad Bethlehem Steel and the MLS's Philadelphia Union. After playing collegiate soccer at Division I Rider University, Perrella went on to get his Master's from Durham University in England, which allowed him to launch an overseas career that brought him trials with Newcastle United in England, Udinese in Italy, LB Cha?teauroux in France, Daugava Riga in Latvia and APOEL in Cyprus. In the US, Perrella has spent time with the NASL Carolina Railhawks (now North Carolina FC) and Sporting Kansas City.

The addition will help support Kyle Nasta as he makes his first ever start in NASL play on the road Saturday against Miami FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Riccardo Silva Stadium and the match will broadcast nationally on ESPN3.

