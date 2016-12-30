Arkansas Travelers Annual Hot Stove Banquet Invitation

December 30, 2016 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





You are cordially invited to the Arkansas Travelers Annual Hot Stove Banquet. This year's banquet will be at the Robinson Banquet Center in the William Grant Still Ballroom B&C. The General Manager of the Seattle Mariners, Jerry Dipoto, will be the featured speaker for this year's event.

Parking for the event will be located in the Robinson Center Parking Garage. Entrance to the parking garage is located at Markham & Spring Streets. Major Terry Ward and others from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office will be on hand to direct fans to the event.

Date: Thursday January 19, 2017

Location: Robinson Banquet Center - William Grant Still Ballroom B&C

Hot Stove Schedule:

6:00pm to 7:00pm - Cocktail Hour

7:00pm to 7:30pm - Dinner Available

7:30pm -Jerry Dipoto-Guest Speaker

Advance tickets to this event are $25 each and can be reserved by calling the Travelers office at 501-664-1555 or by emailing travs@travs.com. There is limited seating available so please reserve your spot ASAP. We look forward to visiting with you at The Hot Stove and have no doubt you will enjoy this great event!

