Arizona Recalls Leighton

December 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that goaltender Michael Leighton has been recalled from loan by the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).
Loaned to the Wolves on Nov. 21, Leighton backstopped the club for five games and strung together a 1-1-2 record. He posted a .869 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average.
On Saturday against the Cleveland Monsters, Leighton earned his American Hockey League-record 50th career shutout. He made 24 saves in the 3-0 victory for the Wolves at Quicken Loans Arena.
Chicago will face the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the fourth of 12 Illinois Lottery Cup games. The contest is slated for 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and the game will stream on AHLLive.com .
- WOLVES -
