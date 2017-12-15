Arizona Recalls Leighton

Chicago Wolves

December 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that goaltender Michael Leighton has been recalled from loan by the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

Loaned to the Wolves on Nov. 21, Leighton backstopped the club for five games and strung together a 1-1-2 record. He posted a .869 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average.

On Saturday against the Cleveland Monsters, Leighton earned his American Hockey League-record 50th career shutout. He made 24 saves in the 3-0 victory for the Wolves at Quicken Loans Arena.

Chicago will face the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the fourth of 12 Illinois Lottery Cup games. The contest is slated for 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and the game will stream on AHLLive.com .

- WOLVES -

&#169; 2017 Chicago Wolves Hockey. All rights reserved.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central