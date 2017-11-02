Argentine star\\"s breakout month helps New York qualify for The Championship

News Release

NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos are officially in the postseason for the fifth straight year, and midfielder Emmanuel Ledesma played a big role in making sure that was the case.

Ledesma was voted as the North American Soccer League (NASL) Player of the Month for October after coming up with several key performances during the home stretch of the Fall Season. The 5-foot-11 midfielder tallied four goals and three assists in five October games, capping off the month by scoring a hat trick in the Cosmos' postseason-clinching victory over Puerto Rico FC.

A native of Quilmes, Argentina, Ledesma led a blistering New York attack in October. The Cosmos scored 13 times over their final three games, and the former Middlesbrough midfielder had a direct role in five of those goals.

Ledesma's string of standout performances within the last month started in Indianapolis, where he notched a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw against Indy Eleven on October 7. He then picked up an assist on October 22 in a wild 4-4 stalemate against Jacksonville Armada FC. On October 28, Ledesma saved his best shift for last, scoring three goals in the span of 16 minutes in New York's 5-2 win over Puerto Rico. He also added an assist in the game.

It was quite the year for Ledesma, who finished in the top five in both goals and assists. The 29-year-old veteran also led the NASL in chances created, despite only playing in 19 of 32 games.

Ledesma joined the Cosmos in March after playing in some of the top leagues in Italy, England, Argentina, and Greece.

