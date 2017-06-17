Araujo Added to All-Star Roster

News Release

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Right-handed pitcher Pedro Araujo has been selected to represent the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the 2017 All-Star Classic in Salem, Va., the Carolina League announced Saturday. Araujo will join fellow pitchers Adbert Alzolay and Justin Steele, as well as infielder Bryant Flete, outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Daniel Spingola and Myrtle Beach's coaching staff for the 7:05 p.m. ET game on Tuesday, June 20 at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

Araujo has appeared in 19 games this season, posting a 3-0 record and 2.19 ERA. The native of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic has ceded just 21 hits in 29.2 innings, striking out 31 against only five walks.

Opponents are batting just .189 against Araujo, who has allowed just two runs over his last 10 appearances. Over that time frame, which dates back to May 18, the right-hander has yielded just those two runs on 11 hits in 15.1 innings for a 1.17 ERA. He has whiffed 15 with only three walks.

The addition of Araujo to the Southern Division All-Star team roster helps the Pelicans match Carolina and Wilmington for the most All-Stars in the league.

