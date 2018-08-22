A&R Sports Named "Official Hockey Accessory Partner of the ECHL"

August 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that A&R Sports has been named the "Official Hockey Accessory Partner of the ECHL" beginning with the 2018-19 Season.

As part of the agreement, ECHL Teams will have access to a wide variety of products including player and coaching accessories, equipment repair and on-ice training.

"We are pleased to partner with A&R Sports, a company with 25 years experience in the hockey accessory business, to provide our League Equipment Managers access to the wide assortment of products they need to keep the players equipment game ready," said ECHL Chief Operating Officer Ryan Crelin. "The customer service, pricing and product inventory that A&R offers makes this partnership a great fit for the ECHL."

"A&R is extremely excited to partner with the ECHL," said A&R Sports Vice President Russell Grodin. "We pride ourselves on seeing the A&R logo worn by the greatest athletes in the world and the ECHL is full of world class hockey players. We look forward to many years of shared success with the league and its players."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.