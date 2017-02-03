AquaSox Valentine's Day Package

February 3, 2017 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





Volume 1 | February 3, 2017

Valentine's Day Ticket Special for Only $60!!

The Everett AquaSox are proud to announce that our Valentine's Day Ticket Special is on sale now and this package is always safe for your loved one!

Not only does this Valentine's Day gift steal their heart but, it includes THREE sets of tickets including a pair of tickets to Opening Day on Thursday, June 15 against the Hillsboro Hops, a cozy blanket and popcorn for you both to enjoy at our game for only $60!!

Package Includes:

Two tickets to Opening Day - Thursday, June 15Two tickets - Saturday, July 8 - Post-Game Fireworks Two tickets - Saturday, July 29 - Post-Game FireworksOne (1) - Large popcorn to share at each game (3 total) One (1) - Cozy fleece blanket (blue or green)

This package is valued at $136 but is on sale for a limited time for only $60!!

If you wish to purchase this package call us today at (425) 258-3673 or purchase it online here.

