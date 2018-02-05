AquaSox Announce New Additions to Team

Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce that Marco Rodriguez, Sasha Siks and Ashlea LaPlant have joined their All-Star Front Office.

Rodriguez enters his first season as an Account Executive with the AquaSox after completing an internship with the Hillsboro Hops. Marco graduated from Washington State University with a BA in Sport Management.

Siks joins the AquaSox as an Account Executive after spending the past two seasons working with the Seattle Mariners in their Event Security department. Sasha was a 2015 graduate of Washington State University where he earned a BA in Sport Management and a minor in Business Administration.

LaPlant enters her first season as the Director of Community Relations & Merchandise. Ashlea spent the last four years as a program director and coach at Seattle Gymnastics Academy. Prior to her arrival to the PNW, Ashlea interned with the Omaha Storm Chasers and Toledo Mud Hens.

The Everett AquaSox 35th Season will begin on Friday, June 15 with post game fireworks. For information about ticket plans, planning a group outing or the season schedule, visit the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett, call (425) 258-3673, or visit www.AquaSox.com.

