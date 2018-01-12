AquaSox 2018 Coaching Staff Named

News Release

With Spring Training only a few weeks away the Everett AquaSox are excited to announce their coaching staff for the 2018 Northwest League season. José Moreno returns for his fourth season as manager; Danielin Acevedo and Moises Hernandez will serve as co-pitching coaches, while Eric Farris will join the staff in his first season as the AquaSox hitting coach. Coaching Staff »

Do You Want an AquaSox Autograph or Unique Experience?

In January, anyone who renews their ticket plan or purchases a new ticket plan will be entered to WIN one of ten prizes! Prizes range from autographed items, delivering the lineup card to even standing on the field with the players for the National Anthem!

Stop in, call in, or purchase your ticket plans online to be entered to win!

This offer is limited and will end close of business on January 30, 2018!

Call the AquaSox Front Office at (425) 258-3673, order online at aquasox.com

Stop in at 3802 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201

The next 10 kids to renew/join the AquaSox Kids Club will receive a FREE AquaSox baseball with their membership!

Each membership includes a ticket to all 6 Sunday games for only $16!!

Join the big kids, kids club today, the AquaSox Silver Sluggers presented by Tulalip Bingo!

This club is for fans 55 and older, includes a special merchandise item, Everett Cup and six home games for only $18 per person!



