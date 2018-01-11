AquaSox 2018 Coaching Staff Named

News Release

JosÃ© Moreno returns as manager; Acevedo and Hernandez rejoin club

Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox have announced their coaching staff for the 2018 Northwest League season. JosÃ© Moreno returns for his fourth season as manager; Danielin Acevedo and Moises Hernandez will serve as co-pitching coaches, while Eric Farris will join the staff in his first season as the AquaSox hitting coach. The AquaSox head athletic trainer and performance coach will be announced at a future date.

In three previous seasons at the helm in Everett (2008, 2010, 2017) JosÃ© Moreno piloted the club to a regular season record of 117-111 and a Northwest League Championship in 2010. His 2010 AquaSox club finished with 49 regular season wins, which was the most in franchise history. Moreno is beginning his 18th season in the Mariners organization and is currently serving as the manager of Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (Venezuelan Winter League).

Eric Farris joins the staff in his first season as AquaSox hitting coach. Farris, a former infielder, enjoyed a nine-year professional career in the Milwaukee and Minnesota organizations. He made his major league debut for Milwaukee in 2011 and saw action in 13 major league games in 2012. After his retirement as a player, Farris joined the Mariners in a scouting and player development capacity last year.

Danielin Acevedo begins his 11th season as a pitching coach in the Mariners organization; his second in Everett. Acevedo spent the 2016 season as the pitching coach for the Mariners in the Dominican Summer League. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent right-handed pitcher by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1999 and spent seven seasons in the minor leagues before finishing up in 2006.

Moises Hernandez is entering his third season in the Mariners organization, his second as a pitching coach for the AquaSox. He made his coaching debut in 2016 as a pitching coach with Everett. He is the older brother of Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez. Moises spent 12 seasons pitching in the minor leagues for Baltimore (2003-05) Atlanta (2006-09) and Seattle (2010-14).

"We are thrilled to have JosÃ©, Danielin, and Moises back in Everett for the 2018 season, and look forward to having Eric join the staff. The staff did a fantastic job last year and I have no doubt that will continue in 2018," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff.

The 2018 Northwest League season is scheduled to begin June 15. For information about ticket plans, planning a group outing or the season schedule, visit the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett, call (425) 258-3673, or visit www.aquasox.com.

