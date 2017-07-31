AppleSox Win Series with Sweet Comeback

News Release

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox (27-21, 12-9 second half) came from behind for the second-straight time, in an 8-5 series win over the Walla Walla Sweets (23-25, 8-13), at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, Sunday night.

The AppleSox fell behind in the top of the first inning after two Walla Walla singles, and a throwing error by the catcher Matt Reitano on an attempted pick off at first base.

After Walla Walla scored its first run, starter Mike Townsend (1-2) retired 14-consecutive Sweets hitters, to give his offense a chance to get back into the game.

Wenatchee plated one run in the fourth inning after chasing starter Isaac Esqueda from the contest through three innings, on one hit and three walks. The AppleSox scored on an RBI groundout for Jordan Prendiz, following an Adrian Damla double and Adrian Vela single.

The run came off of Andrew Miner, who lasted 1.2 innings in the contest. Walla Walla took back a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning with a two-out, 2-RBI single from Danny Sinatro. Townsend recovered to throw a scoreless sixth inning.

Meanwhile, Wenatchee plated two in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single for Adrian Vela and a wild pitch.

The AppleSox also scored two runs in the sixth inning on a go-ahead RBI single for Matt Reitano to center field, and an RBI double for Jacob Prater down the left field line.

The AppleSox also added three important insurance runs in the eighth inning, which all came unearned off of former AppleSox pitcher Dylan Riddle on an RBI bunt single for Prater and a 2-RBI double for Damla.

Michael Spellacy threw the final three innings behind Townsend, and tossed scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth. In the ninth, Walla Walla did plate two on a 2-RBI single for Jake Suddleson, who was pinch hitting for Sinatro.

Spellacy finished the night with back-to-back flyout outs to center field.

Victoria and Bellingham also both lost Sunday night, so the AppleSox moved to second place in the WCL North Second Half, just a half of a game behind Victoria, and one game ahead of the Bellingham Bells.

