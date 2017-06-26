AppleSox Win Non-League Game

News Release

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox (11-10) took down the Everett Merchants 7-5, for a non-league win, Sunday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. They were led by true freshman Josh Zamora, who tied the game in the seventh with a solo home run, and provided the go-ahead RBI in the eighth on a single.

Zamora took back a 5-4 deficit from the Merchants with his first collegiate home run. It was a big blast over the left field fence. Jack Machtolf also homered earlier in the game, clearing the fence in right-center field for a 2-0 lead, after Connor McCord starting the scoring in the first with an RBI single.

The AppleSox led 3-0 after three innings thanks to an Alex Gonzales RBI double and two 4-6-3 double plays turned by Zamora and Michael Spellacy in the middle infield.

Steen Fredrickson (no-decision) got the start and offered five innings. He ended up allowing three runs in the fourth to the Merchants, who tied the game in the early going.

Wenatchee got back to work in the sixth, breaking the 3-3 score with a Cody Simmons RBI single, but Everett answered in the top of the seventh with two runs off of Jalen Garcia, who was in relief of Fredrickson.

Garcia had to exit with the bases loaded and one out. Cameron Kurz walked and hit a man for the 5-4 Everett advantage. Kurz recovered to stop the damage there, with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Zamora's seventh inning blast tied the game at 5 and allowed Kurz to throw 2/3 of a scoreless eighth. McCord moved from first base to get the final out in the inning, and stranded runners at first and second.

After a Spellacy single and Simmons HBP to start the eighth, Jack Machtolf sacrificed them over. That's when Zamora singled through the left side of the infield to put the AppleSox up 6-5.

In the ensuing at bat, the AppleSox called for a squeeze and Jordan Prendiz laid down a good bunt to get Wenatchee a 7-5 insurance tally.

Connor McCord pitched the ninth inning and promptly retired the first two men he faced. A double and a walk got him into momentary trouble, but an unassisted groundout to Zamora ended the game in an AppleSox victory.

Wenatchee has the day off Monday, and will face WCL opponent Port Angeles on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium with a first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

