AppleSox Win Extra-Inning Thriller

BEND, Ore. - The Wenatchee AppleSox (7-6) overcame an early 1-0 deficit and three ties and two lead changes to take down the YaBend Elks (5-5), 8-7 in 11 innings at Vince Genna Stadium, Wednesday night.

The Bend Elks started the scoring in the second inning on an RBI ground ball off the bat of Niko Holm.

The AppleSox took the lead in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single for Jake Taylor. Jack Reisinger singled home Taylor later in the inning for a 2-1 AppleSox advantage.

Bend tied the game in the fourth inning on an RBI single, before Evan Johnson put the AppleSox up by three runs on a three-run home run to left field. It was Johnson's fourth home run of the season, and allowed him to drive in a WCL-leading 17 runs.

McKabe Cottrell (no-decision) made his AppleSox debut and fired four innings, while only allowing two runs. He struck out five batters.

Against Hugh Smith (no-decision) the Elks evened the score in the bottom of the fifth inning on a fielder's choice, followed by a throwing error that allowed a second run to score. Later, the Elks added a third tally on an RBI single later in the inning.

In the seventh, the AppleSox took the lead again, with a sacrifice fly by Reisinger and an RBI single for Alex Gonzales.

The Elks tied things the next half inning off of Smith on an RBI triple and an RBI double.

Connor Leedholm fired another two scoreless innings on his season in the eighth and the ninth innings (he has not allowed a batter to reach base yet this season).

While the AppleSox couldn't bring home a go-ahead run in the eighth or the ninth innings, Jalen Garcia moved from right field to pitch in the 10th.

He got out of a tough one-out spot and stranded a runner at second in the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

His replacement in the field, Tanner Williams, hit in Reisinger's DH spot in the 11th. Following a Johnson single and a Garcia sacrifice, Williams drove in Johnson on an RBI single through the right side of the infield.

In the bottom of the 11th, Garcia put the game away after two runners got to second and third base against him, with only one out. He promptly struck out the next man and forced a line drive right at Parker Price at second base to win the game.

The AppleSox have now won four-straight series-opening games and play game two, Thursday. Gerald Hein (0-1) will pitch for the AppleSox in another 6:35 p.m. start.

