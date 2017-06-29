AppleSox Win Another Home Series

News Release

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox (13-10) came back from an early deficit to beat the Port Angeles Leftied (9-16), 9-3 for another series win at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, Wednesday.

The AppleSox improved to 4-0 in series play at home this season, after falling behind an early 2-0 deficit.

Cole McKenzie provided the spark to a 10-batter third inning, by leading off with a solo home run down the right field line to get the AppleSox within a run. The next three batters against Port Angeles starter Trayson Kubo (1-2) walked, setting up a bases loaded situation in which Adrian Damla was able to drive in the tying run with a single.

Adrian Vela produced an RBI groundout for a 3-2 lead, and then a passed ball made it 4-2 AppleSox.

Wenatchee starter Connor McCord (2-0) settled in to retire 9 of the next 11 to face him, and quieted the Lefties bats, while the offense continued to work.

The AppleSox struck for another four runs in the sixth inning off of Luke Fralely. A 2-RBI double for Evan Johnson added to his league-best RBI total, which now stands at 33 (just 15 away from the AppleSox single season record). Vela drove in another run in the inning and Alex Gonzales added a fourth tally on an RBI groundout.

In the eighth, a Taylor Adams home run, got Port Angeles a run closer, at 8-3. It was hit off of reliever McKabe Cottrell who offered two solid innings for the AppleSox.

Wenatchee got a run back in its half of the eighth on a fly ball that was allowed to drop on the right side of the infield, due to miscommunication by the Lefties. Vela picked up a single and RBI on the play.

Cameron Kurz closed the book on game two, with an 8-pitch, 1-2-3 ninth inning. The AppleSox improved to 8-3 at home and are now just one game out of first place in the WCL North with four league games remaining on their first-half schedule.

Hunter Boyd (3-0), will start for the AppleSox on Thursday Night, Julio Cruz Night, as the AppleSox go for a sweep at 7:05 p.m. Cruz, the former Mariner, will be on hand to sign autographs in the pregame, as well as throw out the ceremonial first pitch, while the Chelan PUD and AppleSox celebrate Julio Cruz Day in Wenatch

