AppleSox Wednesday and Thursday

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox series against the Corvallis Knights has been impacted by worsening air-quality conditions in the Wenatchee Valley. Wednesday's scheduled double header versus the Knights has been pushed to Thursday at 11 a.m., at Parker Field in Yakima.

The Knights and AppleSox will play two games starting at 11 a.m. at Parker Field, the NWAC-home of the Yakima Valley College Yaks.

After continually monitoring the concerns over air quality in the region, the AppleSox Baseball Club has announced that, because of continued "unhealthy" readings from the Department of Ecology's monitor next door to Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, that the double header has a higher likelihood of completion, if the games are moved to Parker Field in Yakima.

The smoke from the British Columbia fires is the most disruptive environmental issue that the AppleSox have had to deal with in 18 seasons of operation. The decision to move the games has been made with the safety of players, fans, and staff, in the forefront of the organization's mind.

Fans will be alerted as soon as possible if an additional makeup game, beyond Thursday's double header, versus Corvallis will be played, Monday. The team may not know if this game is necessary until as late as Sunday night.

If the third game of the series is necessary for West Coast League playoff standings, the AppleSox and Knights will play the third makeup game of the series Monday, Aug. 7 at 7:05 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The double header, Thursday, will be open admission at Parker Field in Yakima.

