AppleSox Defeated in Game Three

News Release

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox (22-20, 7-8 second half) were defeated 9-2 by the Bellingham Bells (23-19, 7-8), Monday night in a decisive game three at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Chase Illig started the win for the Bellingham Bells with a three-run home run in the first inning. It was Illig's third of the last two nights. The home run to center field was also his 12th of the season. With the blast, he passed Dan Mayer (2015, Medford Rogues), for the most home runs by an individual in a WCL season.

Mike Townsend (0-2) retired the Bells in order in the second, before they added two more runs in the third inning on an RBI double for Illig and an RBI single for Max Flower.

Wenatchee got one run back on two of its four hits, in the third inning. After a Michael Spellacy single, Dugan Shirer drove in Wenatchee's first run on a single of his own.

In the fifth, Wenatchee looked to be threatening starter Tristan Garnett (no decision) for Bellingham. The AppleSox loaded the bases with no outs, but Josh Zavisubin (1-0) came in and retired the next three batters, while only allowing a sacrifice fly to Jordan Prendiz to make the score 5-2.

Bellingham scored its last four runs in the sixth, and they all came unearned after a throwing error from third base that would've been the final out of the inning soared over the head of the AppleSox first baseman.

With Hugh Smith on the mound, Austin Shenton delivered an RBI single, Max Flower also drove in two on a single, and a fourth run scored on a throw to first base on Shenton's infield single.

Bellingham saw Zavisubin throw three scoreless innings, while Tanner Van Lith and Luke Manuel helped shut the door out of the bullpen.

Wenatchee got scoreless relief innings from Cameron Kurz, Michael Spellacy, and Connor Leedholm, but couldn't come up with enough runs to erase the deficit.

The Victoria HarbourCats won Monday, so both Wenatchee and Bellingham are 2.5 games out of first place in the WCL North Second Half, with 12 games left to play in the regular season. Bellingham and Wenatchee will finish the regular season, Aug. 4-6 at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.

Wenatchee hits the road Tuesday to battle the Port Angeles Lefties at Civic Field in Port Angeles. Wenatchee swept the Lefties in three games earlier this year. First pitch Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m

