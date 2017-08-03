AppleSox and Corvallis to Move

News Release

WENATCHEE, Wash. - As air quality conditions in the Wenatchee Valley, and now Yakima Valley, remain in the "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" ranges, the Wenatchee AppleSox and Corvallis Knights have made a final decision to move Thursday's double header to Corvallis, Ore. at 6 p.m.

Conditions in Wenatchee have exceeded 200 on the Department of Ecology's air-quality index in Wenatchee, and are over 150 in Yakima.

Because of these readings from the Department of Ecology, both Corvallis and Wenatchee agreed to move the game to Oregon, to try and ensure that this situation impacts the league playoff race as minimally as possible, while also ensuring player and spectator safety.

Because Corvallis and Wenatchee are able to make up just two of the three games, if the remaining game of the series holds playoff implications in the North or South Divisions, the teams will meet again for one more make-up game on Monday, August 7th at 7:05 PM.

AppleSox fans will be alerted as soon as possible if the additional makeup game is necessary. The team may not know this until as late as Sunday night.

Although playing at Corvallis' Goss Stadium, Wenatchee will play as the home team in the double header, Thursday. The AppleSox will continue on to Bellingham after the double header for a three-game series with the Bellingham Bells, Aug., 4-6.

About the Wenatchee AppleSox:

The Wenatchee AppleSox Baseball Club is part of the West Coast League, one of the premier wood-bat summer collegiate leagues in the country. The AppleSox provide affordable family entertainment for baseball fans throughout North Central Washington, and an excellent environment for college players from around the country to develop their skills.

