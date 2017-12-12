Anselmini Recalled from Indy

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs have recalled defenseman Brandon Anselmini from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.
Anselmini, 24, has skated in 11 games with the Fuel this season, recording 1g-5a-6pts with 22 penalty minutes. He notched an assist in his season debut on Oct. 13 at Wichita, recorded a season-high three-game point streak from Nov. 24 - Dec. 1 and has tallied five of his six total points over the last six games.
Last season, the Guelph, Ontario native appeared in 10 games for the Texas Stars of the AHL and logged three assists, including a two-assist effort in just his second career AHL game. He also skated in 46 games for the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL where he finished third among team defensemen in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17).
Prior to making his professional debut, the 5-10, 183 lbs. defenseman played four seasons at Ferris State University and amassed 13g-43a-56pts in 149 games from 2012-16. Anselmini earned double-digit point totals in each of his four years in the NCAA, and during his senior season, led all club defensemen in assists (15) and points (17). He was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team in 2014-15 and 2015-16, and helped lead Ferris State to the WCHA Championship while being named to the WCHA All-Tournament team in 2015-16.
Next Home Game: The Rockford IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves for an Illinois Lottery Cup showdown on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Tuesday is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday, and if the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Fans can also enjoy $2 tacos, select beer, and companion tickets as part of Taco Tuesday.
