Another Rally, Another Win for Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - For a second straight day, the Quakes fell behind the Lancaster JetHawks 3-0. For a second straight day, Rancho tallied two runs in the last of the eighth inning to complete a come-back win, with Rancho dropping Lancaster by a final of 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

Ariel Sandoval, who had four hits and two homers in Saturday's rally, had two more hits and two more RBIs, including a game-tying hit in the eighth, while Brandon Montgomery followed Sandoval's hit with the game-winner, as his RBI single to right field scored Ibandel Isabel to give the Quakes the lead for good.

Trailing 3-0 in the sixth, Rancho finally got going against Lancaster starter Helmis Rodriguez. Luke Raley, activated from the DL before the game, tripled home a pair of runs to make it 3-2. Rodriguez was then removed in favor of reliever Marc Magliaro, who immediately gave up an RBI hit to Isabel, tying the game at 3-3. After a hit by Zach McKinstry moved Isabel to third, Sandoval came up big with a two-out hit, giving the Quakes the lead at 4-3.

Alex Hermeling took over for starter Caleb Ferguson in the seventh, but ran into some two-out trouble. After a double by Sam Hilliard, Romero took Hermeling deep to left-center for his fifth homer of the year, putting Lancaster back in front by a run at 5-4.

The heroics of Sandoval and Montgomery put Rancho back in front in the eighth and gave Hermeling (5-0) the win, while JetHawks' reliever Logan Cozart (3-3) suffered the defeat.

Ferguson got a no-decision, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. The lefty struck out ten batters, marking the third straight game in which he's had double-digit punch-outs.

The win gives Rancho (27-16, 64-50) a split of the four-game series and a 4-3 home stand. The Quakes, now five full games up in the second half South Division standings, will take Monday off, before hitting the road on Tuesday in Modesto. Adam Bray (6-3) will start for Rancho in the opening game of the three-game set in Modesto, while the Nuts will counter with Tyler Jackson (0-1), with first pitch at 7:05pm on Tuesday night.

Leading 6-5 in the ninth, Andrew Istler worked around a two-out infield single, striking out Avery Romero to wrap up the game and earn his 11th save of the year.

