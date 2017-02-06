Another Exciting Match - MASL Standings

SILVER KNIGHTS STILL IN PLAYOFF MIX

Your Silver Knights battled one of the best teams in the MASL last Friday, coming up just a little short versus the Milwaukee Wave and losing 8-6.

Despite the loss, fans at Dave and Buster's Field saw another exciting match and quality performances from some of the top stars in the MASL. Syracuse rallied back from a 4-0 deficit to close the gap to a goal, but the Wave bravely hung on for the win.

Like many other teams, Syracuse fell victim to the league's top scorer, Ian Bennett,

who recorded a hat-trick in the win for the Wave.

Still, Silver Knights fans saw a few spectacular goals for the home side, with midfielder Kenardo Forbes and forward Slavisa Ubiparipovic striking blasts into the Wave goal off set pieces, both leading to happy celebrations.

The match also featured the home debut this season of two young Silver Knights, Ben Ramin and Austin Tom. Congratulations to them, more great soccer talent from the state of N.Y.

Ben Ramin

Austin Tom

Some of the sting was taken out of the loss over the weekend, as Eastern Division rival Florida lost to Harrisburg. While Syracuse trails Harrisburg by a half game in the standings, it also owns the tiebreaker against the Heat.

Here are the current MASL standings:

If you know a young soccer star who might need a way to beat the winter blues in Central New York, how about signing them up for a Silver Knights Soccer Camp over Winter Break?

It's a great way for players to develop their skills, get good exercise and make new friends.

Call the Silver Knight's front office at 315-303-7261 to register your young soccer star. Each camp participant receives a free ticket to our next home match against the Baltimore Blast on Feb. 24.

