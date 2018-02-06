Annual Season Ticket Members Skate Slated for Tuesday, February 13 at Blue Cross Arena
February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host their annual Season Ticket Members Skate with the Amerks event, presented by UR Sports Medicine, on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Amerks players will be in attendance at the skate to sign autographs and pose for photos. The event will also include participation from members of the OASIS Adaptive Sports Program.
Participants are required to being their own skates while helmets and gloves are also recommended for all skaters. Doors will open beginning at 5 p.m. for registration. The Amerks Team Store presented by ADPRO Sports will also be open throughout the event.
Amerks Season Ticket Members can also pre-register in advance at www.amerks.com/stmskate.
Rochester's next home game is Wednesday, Feb. 7 when the Amerks host the Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
