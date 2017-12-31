Angeli Nets Hat Trick as IceMen Top Ads in Shootout

December 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA - Darik Angeli potted a hat trick for the Admirals, but Jacksonville squeaked out a 5-4 victory in the skills competition on Saturday night.
Angeli scored the Admirals third hat trick of the season in the loss. Captain Brodie Dupont netted another multi-point night, recording three points (1g, 4a). The Admirals have recorded points in five straight games.
Trailing 3-0 the Admirals power play got the offense rolling once again. Brodie Dupont walked off the right wing wall and snapped the puck low to the glove side of Austin Lotz, bringing the Admirals within one. Three minutes later Darik Angeli brought the Admirals within one. The winger cut around the net jamming the puck to the left post before Lotz could get over. Jacksonville held onto the 3-2 lead at the first intermission.
In the second Darik Angeli struck again. Moments after an Admiral power play ended Nick Miglio connected with the forward at the left dot who snapped the puck past Lotz and into the back of the net, tying the game at 3-3.
In the third period Jacksonville retook the lead 7:42 into the period when Jimmy Lodge netted a power play tally, slamming home a rebound right in front of the net. Late in the period Darik Angeli wrapped up his hat trick to send the game past regulation once again. Brodie Dupont won the draw back to Angeli who quickly popped a shot into the top corner, tying the game at 4-4 with 2:44 to play in regulation. Tied at 4-4 Jacksonville and Norfolk headed to overtime for the fourth consecutive game between the teams.
Both squads traded chances in the extra period, but no one was able to capitalize, sending the game to a shootout. In the shootout former Admiral Tim Daly was the only skater to score, scoring in the third round of the shootout.
Jamie Murray made 32 saves in the loss, while Austin Lotz claimed the victory making 25 saves.
Norfolk is in action on Wednesday night as they host the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00pm.
