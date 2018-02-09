Angeli Leads Offensive Outburst as Admirals Top Thunder 7-4

Norfolk, VA.- Darik Angeli directed the Admiral offense on Friday night, netting his second hat trick of the season as the Admirals sailed past the Thunder 7-4.

Brodie Dupont netted a pair of assists in his 600th professional game on Friday night. Fresh out of retirement defenseman Sam Ftorek notched an assist in his Norfolk Admirals debut on Friday. Michael Young, Tommy Schutt, and Patrick D'Amico all netted multi-point games in the victory. Angeli's hat trick was the forwards second of the season, and the sixth Admirals hat trick this year.

Adirondack got on the board first scoring 6:20 into the first to take a 1-0 lead. Former Admiral Paul Rodrigues took a pass on the back door and put the puck through the arm of Ty Reichenbach for his 9th of the season.

Darik Angeli evened things up late in the period. Stepping around Mike Bergin, Angeli took a misplayed puck and quickly wristed a shot from the top of the left circle into the top corner. Angeli's 16th of the season knotted the game at 1-1.

Adirondack retook the lead in the middle frame just 3:17 in. Brian Ward deked around a Norfolk defenseman before sending a cross-ice pass to Terrence Wallin, who one-timed the puck past Reichenbach. The Thunder lead lasted for seven minutes before the Admirals knotted the game up once again. TJ Melancon let loose a slap shot from the right point that bounced off the boards behind the net directly to a waiting Angeli, who tapped it into the empty net, tying the game at 2-2. Late in the period the Admirals were presented with a chance on the man-advantage after Andrew Radjenovic took down Balasz Goz, drawing a tripping penalty. Not even a minute into the power play Michael Young struck from the right side, putting Norfolk up 3-2. The tally was the Admirals first power play tally in five games.

In the third period the Admiral offense exploded scoring four times. Grant Besse pushed the Admiral lead to two just 1:21 into the third. Sam Ftorek took a slap shot from the right point and the rebound kicked out to Besse who tapped the puck in for his first goal of the night. Ninety seconds later Besse struck again. Brodie Dupont sent a long pass ahead to Besse that sent the Norfolk forward in on a semi-breakaway. Besse quickly waved his stick over the puck before tucking the puck five-hole on Drew Fielding, giving Norfolk a 5-2 lead. Shortly after the Thunder showed some fight as Pierre-Luc Mercier notched his 13th of the season to bring Adirondack within two once again.

With two goals in the game Darik Angeli had his sights set on his second hat trick of the season and completed it. Fresh out of the penalty box Angeli sprinted down the left wall into the offensive zone before corralling a loose puck and snapping his third of the night past Fielding. Angeli's hat trick was the forwards second of the year, and teams sixth of the season. Five minutes later Christian Horn extended the lead to four with his sixth of the season. Up 7-4 with time winding down in the third period Norfolk would see the Thunder score with less than a minute left wrapping up the score at 7-4.

Ty Reichenbach claimed his 13th win of the season, making 37 saves on 41 shots. Norfolk put 45 shots on the Adirondack net, setting a season high.

The Admirals and Thunder continue a three-game weekend series on Saturday night at the Scope.

