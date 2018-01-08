Andy Welinski Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic

News Release

Defenseman to make AHL All-Star debut in Utica, N.Y.

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today named San Diego Gulls defenseman Andy Welinski to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, taking place Jan. 28 and 29 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y. Welinski will make his first career All-Star appearance, and will be part of a Pacific Division roster that is composed of six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders.

Welinski, 24 (4/27/93), has earned 6-1521 points with 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games this season. Welinski ranks second on the team in scoring and assists, and tied for third in goals. He leads club defensemen in scoring, goals and assists. Welinski ranks tied for second among AHL leaders in power-play points (5-1217) and fourth in power-play assists, while ranking seventh among AHL defensemen in points, and tied for second in power-play goals. The 6-1, 200-pound defenseman tied his career high of six goals on Nov. 18 vs. Tucson in his 15th game of the season, matching the six he scored in 2016-17 in 63 games.

Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2011 NHL draft, Welinski appeared in four contests for Anaheim this season, registering 0-22 points with a +1 rating. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 11 vs. Carolina and recorded two assists in his first two games, becoming the first Ducks rookie to record a point in his first two career NHL games since Alex Grant (Nov. 30-Dec. 11, 2013). Welinski became the seventh player drafted by Anaheim in the 2011 draft to play in at least one NHL game.

In 92 career AHL games with San Diego, the Duluth, Minn. native has collected 12-3951 points with 32 PIM. He has appeared in 18 career Calder Cup Playoff games with San Diego, earning five assists (0-55) and 4 PIM to help lead the Gulls to the Pacific Division Finals in each of his first two seasons.

To see the full 2018 AHL All-Star Classic roster announcement, please visit TheAHL.com.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 30 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. The 2018 rosters feature 37 first-time AHL All-Stars, seven former first-round draft choices and 12 more second-round selections.

Providence Bruins head coach Jay Leach, Toronto Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, Manitoba Moose head coach Pascal Vincent and Tucson Roadrunners head coach Mike Van Ryn will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 28 (8 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 29 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

