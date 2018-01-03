Andruw Jones Meet & Greet Auction Goes Live

News Release

CHARLESTON, S.C. - As winter weather sweeps through the Lowcountry, the hot stove season is only just starting to heat up. The Charleston RiverDogs have announced they will host an online auction for the unique opportunity to rub shoulders with former Braves and Yankees slugger Andruw Jones in advance of this year's annual Hot Stove Banquet & Auction. Fans can bid on the chance to join the five-time All-Star on Friday, February 2 in the Riley Park Club for a private meet & greet, presented by The Kickin' Chicken.

Winning bidders will have the opportunity to take photos and visit with one of the premier outfielders of all-time during the one-of-a-kind meet and greet experience between 4-5pm in the Riley Park Club before the RiverDogs' Hot Stove Banquet that night. The minimum bid is $100, and $200 will get you a "buy it now" guarantee. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

The online auction for the exclusive meeting with the ten-time gold glover is currently open for bidding at www.riverdogs.com/auctions, and will continue weekly through 12 noon on Friday, January 26. Fans can bid all week (every week) with the bidding closing at 12 noon each Friday. There will be five weekly winners with a cap of 20 individuals who can receive a winning bid. Winners will be notified by email.

The Hot Stove Banquet is hosted by the Charleston RiverDogs each year with past speakers including Bobby Cox, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Ryne Sandberg, Wade Boggs, and Goose Gossage in an event that brings baseball fans together to celebrate the magic of America's pastime. Proceeds benefit The Citadel, College of Charleston and Charleston Southern baseball scholarship funds. The banquet, which will be held on the evening of Friday, February 2nd, in The Crystal Ballroom at the Charleston Marriott, is presented by Tom McQueeney State Farm Insurance for the 11th consecutive year.

Over an accomplished 17-year big league career, Jones collected over 1,900 hits and slugged 434 home runs while batting .254/.337/.486 with 152 stolen bases. He spent 12 years with Atlanta after signing as an international free agent at age 16 with the Braves out of Willemstad, Curacao in 1993, and finished his career in pinstripes over two seasons with the Yankees. Along with winning ten consecutive gold gloves from 1998-2007 as one of the premier centerfielders in history, he hit at least 20 homers ten times and garnered a Silver Slugger Award in 2005. He became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series as a 19-year-old with the Braves in 1996 when he took Andy Pettite deep in Game One of the Fall Classic.

For tickets to the Hot Stove Banquet and additional information about the Meet & Greet, please contact the RiverDogs Special Events Department at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or visit www.RileyParkEvents.com.

RiverDogs season tickets, group tickets, and flex plans, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available for the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th in dog years." The RiverDogs begin the season on April 12 when they host the Kannapolis Intimidators at The Joe, preceded by a weeklong road trip and an exhibition opener at The Joe on April 3 against Myrtle Beach.

Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com/tickets.

