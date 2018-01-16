Andrey Pedan Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

Russian defenseman recorded a hat trick and five points (3G-2A) in two games last week

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Andrey Pedan has been selected as CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 14, 2018.

In two games last week, Pedan totaled three goals and two assists for five points along with a plus-5 rating to help the Penguins extend their winning streak to a season-best seven games.

Pedan tallied two assists and was a plus-4 in the team's 6-2 victory at Belleville on Friday night. Then on Saturday, he notched the first hat trick of his pro career - including the game-winning goal - in a 4-3 win at Laval. Pedan's three-goal game came after he had scored three times in his previous 50 outings dating back to last February.

Pedan's hat trick was only the second three-goal outing by a Penguins defenseman in franchise history, and the first since Alex Picard did so on March 17, 2012. It also marked the first time in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 19-year history that the team recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games, as Pedan's career night came the day after Ryan Haggerty scored his first career hat trick at Belleville.

Pedan has skated in 31 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2017-18 and has racked up a total of five goals and 11 assists for 16 points, as well as a plus-11 rating. The 24-year-old native of Moscow, Russia, was acquired by the Penguins organization in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks during Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2017 training camp. Pedan has appeared in 212 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Utica Comets and Bridgeport Sound Tigers, recording 25 goals and 51 assists for 76 points, along with a cumulative plus-29 rating. He made his NHL debut with Vancouver in 2015-16, appearing in 13 games.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Pedan will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Penguins home game.

