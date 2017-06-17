Anderson Tosses Gem as Curve Split Saturday\\"s Games

News Release

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Altoona Curve split a pair of games on Saturday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the Hartford Yard Goats. The Curve lost the first game, 4-2, after the Yard Goats rallied for four runs between the fifth and sixth innings. They won the second game, 2-0, behind a dominant pitching performance by Tanner Anderson.

The Curve (36-30) notched their fifth shutout victory of the season, while the Yard Goats (30-36) were blanked for the ninth time this year.

Game One

The Yard Goats rallied for three runs in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead against Tate Scioneaux (Loss, 5-2) and held the Curve off the board the rest of the way in the completion game from Friday night's rain-suspended contest.

The Curve opened the scoring with RBI singles by Jordan Luplow and Elvis Escobar in the second inning on Friday night.

Austin Coley rolled through 3.1 innings and allowed two hits with four strikeouts before rain caused the game to be suspended in the fourth. The two teams continued the game on Saturday night.

In the fifth, Matt Pierpont doubled to get the Yard Goats their first run of the game. Max White followed with a game-tying single and Ashley Graeter put Hartford ahead, 3-2, with a run-scoring hit.

The Yard Goats added another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Josh Fuentes.

Scioneaux allowed three earned runs over 1.2 innings on four hits and two strikeouts, raising his ERA to 1.99. Buddy Borden tossed one frame and allowed an unearned run. Luis Heredia pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Pierpont (Win, 4-1) pitched three scoreless relief innings for Hartford and allowed one hit. Shane Broyles (Save, 7) worked around two walks with two scoreless, hitless innings.

Luplow finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Game Two

Tanner Anderson needed just 58 pitches to roll through six scoereless innings as the Curve blanked the Yard Goats, 2-0.

Anderson (Win, 5-6) allowed two hits, both of which were wiped out with double plays, and faced the minimum 18 batters. He struck out three and did not walk any batters.

Montana DuRapau (Save, 10) worked around a walk in the seventh and struck out the side to close out the game. He earned the 32nd save of his Altoona career, adding to his franchise record.

The Curve took the lead in the second inning on an opposite-field, solo homer by Jordan Luplow off of Yency Almonte (Loss, 2-3), his team-leading 15th of the year. He is the first Curve player since 2005 to hit 15 home runs before the all-star break.

Edwin Espinal extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the sixth, his team-best 41st run batted in this season.

Hartford left just one runner on base and went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position, the final batter of the game after DuRapau issued a walk to Jan Vasquez, who moved up to second on defensive indifference.

The Curve wrap up the series on Sunday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Right-hander J.T. Brubaker (4-2, 3.49) will be on the mound for the Curve, with right-hander Ryan Castellani (5-6, 5.57) pitching for the Yard Goats. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

