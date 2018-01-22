Anderson Returns as Suns Skipper in 2018

News Release

Garcia remains Suns hitting coach, joined by three new-comers this season

Hagerstown, MD - Continuity at the top will remain a staple with the Hagerstown Suns in 2018 as the Washington Nationals announced that Patrick Anderson will return as manager, marking his fifth consecutive season with the single-A club. The Suns say goodbye to long-time pitching coach Sam Narron & athletic trainer Don Neidig as both men move on to the advanced-A Potomac Nationals. Hitting coach Amaury Garcia will return for his third season with the club and will be joined by new pitching coach Tim Redding, athletic trainer Darren Yoos and strength and conditioning coach Shane Hill.

The 2018 season will mark Anderson's sixth season in the Nationals minor league system. The Silver Spring, Maryland native has led the Suns to a team-record 311 wins during his tenure. Under his guidance the Suns have visited the playoffs twice, including the SAL Championship Series during Anderson's first year in 2014.

Before joining the Suns, Anderson guided the Gulf Coast League Nationals to a record-setting win percentage and the league championship in 2013. Anderson served as head baseball coach at Hofstra University in New York from 2009 to 2012 and worked as hitting and catching instructor with the Kansas City Royals organization from 2001 to 2008.

Garcia is back on the Suns staff for a third season as hitting coach. In 2017 the Suns batted .258 as a team, good for 3rd best in the SAL. Before joining the Suns, Garcia coached with Nationals affiliates in the Dominican Summer League, Gulf Coast League and New York-Penn League. A native of the Dominican Republic, Garcia played second base for the Florida Marlins in 1999, appearing in 10 games.

Tim Redding joins the staff as the Suns pitching coach in 2018. This will be his first season with the Suns, but Redding has spent the last four with the Auburn Doubledays. He enjoyed a 14-year professional career including eight in the big-leagues, and spent two seasons with the Washington Nationals. In his 179 games in the MLB, Redding went 37-57 with a 4.95 ERA and also pitched for the Astros, Padres, Yankees and Mets. Redding grew up in Rochester, NY where he attended Monroe Community College.

Yoos joins the Suns after five seasons in the Nationals organization with the Auburn Doubledays. Yoos spent the 2012 campaign in the Boston Red Sox farm system with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Prior to his work with the Red Sox, Yoos served as the Head Athletic Trainer for Watertown (CT) High School from 2008-2011. Yoos is a Watertown, CT native and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2008.

Hill also comes to the Suns via the Auburn Doubledays, where he spent his first season in the Nationals organization as the Doubledays strength and conditioning coach. Hill received his Masters from the University of Florida in 2016 and graduated from Nova Southeastern (FL) University.

In 2018 the Suns will welcome a talented team of Nationals prospects for 70 home games at historic Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown.


