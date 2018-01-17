Anderson Added to Stingers Front Office as Assistant General Manager

News Release

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that Shawn Anderson has been added to their front office staff for the upcoming 2018 Northwoods League season as the new Assistant General Manager.

Anderson will be a familiar face around the Stingers office after spending last summer as part of the intern staff for the organization. Prior to joining the Stingers last summer, Anderson was an intern with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the American Association. As an intern with RedHawks, Anderson worked with area schools to promote the organization's reading program with various assemblies and activities.

His role with the Stingers will be primarly working with full and partial season ticket holders in preparation of the Stingers ninth season at Bill Taunton Stadium. His responsibilities will include developing the Stingers 7-game mini plans, along with fan relations during the 2018 season.

Anderson will also work with area businesses to provide unique opportunities for them to enjoy the action at at the ballpark next summer. During the season, Anderson will manage ballpark operations and oversee all part-time staff on game days.

"Shawn proved himself as a hard-working individual with a great attitude. We are about having fun at the park and he'll be a terrific addition going forward," Stingers Co-Owner Ryan Voz said.

Originally from Springfield, MN, located an hour south of Willmar, Anderson participated in cross country, basketball, baseball and was even active in the drama department. After high school, he attended North Dakota State University where he graduated with a degree in Sports Management in 2017.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to return to the Northwoods League and Willmar Stingers," Anderson said. "Last summer was a wonderful experience for me and I'm excited to continue to be part of Stingers baseball."

The Stingers front office is continuing to build a 30-man roster for the 2018 season. If you would like more information on tickets for the 2018 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2018 season of Stingers Baseball is presented by Marcus Construction. "From start to finish we'll make your job easier and build a facility you will be proud of."

