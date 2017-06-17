Anaheim Ducks Sign Nicolas Kerdiles to One-Year Contract Extension

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Nicolas Kerdiles to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2017-18 NHL season. Per club policy, no financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Kerdiles, 23 (1/11/94), made his NHL debut on Feb. 22, 2017 vs. Boston, becoming the first player from Orange County (born or raised) to play for the Ducks. At the 2012 NHL Draft in Pittsburgh, Kerdiles was the first Ducks draft pick that was raised in Orange County (Irvine, Calif.) after being selected in the second round (36th overall). He made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut this spring, collecting his first career NHL point (assist) in four postseason appearances.

The 6-2, 192-pound forward has appeared in 129 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego (2015-17) and Norfolk (2013-15), earning 32-4074 points with 140 penalty minutes (PIM). He has also added 7-512 points with eight PIM in 18 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Kerdiles led the Gulls in postseason scoring and co-led in goals this spring, recording 4-48 points in eight games as San Diego reached the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

