Anaheim Ducks Sign Left Wing Jack Kopacka to Three-Year Entry-Level

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Jack Kopacka to a three-year entry-level contract. Per club policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kopacka, 19 (3/5/98), has collected 50-4393 points with a +4 rating and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 136 career games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. Kopacka has also appeared in 23 OHL Playoff games, earning 7-815 points with four PIM.

Selected in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kopacka recorded 30-1949 points with a +8 rating and 16 PIM in 65 games with the Greyhounds in 2016-17. The 6-2, 202-pound forward set OHL career highs during the regular season in goals, points and plus/minus. He also ranked second on the Greyhounds in playoff scoring (5-611) and assists in 11 postseason appearances this spring.

