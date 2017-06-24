Anaheim Ducks Select Five Players at 2017 NHL Draft

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club selected five players at the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago. Beginning in the second round, the Ducks picked left wing Maxime Comtois (50th overall), center Antoine Morand (60th), forward Jack Badini (91st), right wing Kyle Olson (122nd), and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek (153rd).

With their first pick in the second round (50th overall), the Ducks selected left wing Maxime Comtois from the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He scored 22-2951 points in 64 regular-season games, ranking fourth on the club. Comtois, 18, was selected third overall in the 2015 QMJHL Entry Draft. After his first season with Victoriaville, he was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team after ranking third among first-year players with 60 points (26-3460) in 62 games during the 2015-16 season.

A native of Delson, Quebec, Comtois represented Canada Red at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He was named to the tournament All-Star team after leading all players with six assists in six games. The 6-2, 207 pound Comtois represented Canada at the Under-18 World Championship (2016 and 2017) and the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial.

Morand, 18, ranked second in scoring on Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) with 28-4674 points in 67 games last season. He also added 12 points, including a team-leading 10 assists (2-1012) in 11 playoff games. Morand was also named to the 2017 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, scoring 1-12 points representing Team Cherry.

A native of Mercier, Quebec, Morand was drafted second overall by Acadie-Bathurst in the 2015 QMJHL Entry Draft. He was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team after recording 50 points (14-3650) in 2015-16 in 48 games. The 5-10, 175-pound center skated with Canada Red at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (3-36 points in six games).

Badini, 19, played last season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL), leading the league in playoff scoring (7-1017 points in 14 games) en route to winning the Clark Cup as league champions. He also scored 28-1442 points with a +14 rating in 59 regular-season games. He led Chicago in goals and co-led the club in game-winning goals (6).

A native of Old Greenwich, CT, Badini played with the Lincoln Stars (USHL) from 2014-16. He is enrolled at Harvard University for the coming school year.

Olson, 18, played 72 games for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, scoring 20-3757 points with a +25 rating. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Olson represented Canada at the 2017 Under-18 World Championship (2-13 points in five games) and earned a silver medal with Team Alberta at the 2015 Canada Winter Games (2-68 points in six games).

Eriksson Ek, 18, played in 30 games last season with Farjestad Junior of the Swedish Junior League. He recorded a .924 save percentage and 2.16 goals-against average for the team. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, he also played internationally for Sweden at the 2017 U-18 World Championship (two games) and the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial (four games).

