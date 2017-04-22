Anaheim Ducks Assign 2016 First Round Draft Pick Max Jones to San Diego Gulls

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the Anaheim Ducks have assigned left wing Max Jones to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jones, 19 (2/17/98), selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, collected 17-1936 points with 65 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +23 rating in 33 games during his second season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Jones also scored 7-512 points with 24 PIM and a +4 rating in 14 playoff games with London. The 6-3, 203 pound native of Rochester, Mich. helped lead London to Memorial Cup and OHL championships in 2016, collecting 1-12 points with 23 PIM in six playoff games. Jones appeared in his rookie OHL season in 2015-16, scoring 28-2452 points with a +30 rating in 63 games with London. Jones earned 45-4388 points with 171 PIM and a +53 rating in 96 career OHL games with the Knights.

