Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Reto Berra and left wing Nic Kerdiles to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Berra, 31 (1/3/87), went 1-1-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average (GAA) and .926 save percentage (SV%) in five games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 5, 2017, the 6-4, 218-pound goaltender has posted a 20-36-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and .905 SV% in 76 career NHL games with Anaheim, Florida (2016-17), Colorado (2013-16) and Calgary (2013-14). Berra returns to San Diego with a 10-6-0 record, one shutout, a 2.68 GAA and .920 SV% in 17 AHL games this season.
Kerdiles, 24 (1/11/94), appeared in two games for the Ducks this season, going scoreless. Kerdiles has played 23 games for the Gulls in 2017-18, collecting 8-11=19 points with a +3 rating and 12 penalty minutes (PIM). Kerdiles has 2-3=5 points in his last three AHL games, helping San Diego to a 3-0-0 record. In five AHL seasons, the 6-2, 200-pound winger has recorded 40-51' points with 152 PIM in 152 games.
