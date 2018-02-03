Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Reto Berra from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned right wing Jared Boll to San Diego.

Berra, 31 (1/3/87), has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.27 goals-against average (GAA) and .932 save percentage (SV%) in four games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 5, 2017, Berra made his Anaheim debut on Oct. 13 at Colorado and earned his first win as a Duck on Nov. 20 at San Jose. The 6-4, 218-pound goaltender has posted a 20-36-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and .905 SV% in 75 career NHL games with Anaheim, Florida (2016-17), Colorado (2013-16) and Calgary (2013-14).

Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Berra went 10-6-0 with one shutout, a 2.68 GAA and .920 SV% in 17 games with San Diego this season. Berra turned aside all 46 shots for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his AHL career in a 5-0 victory on Jan. 5 vs. San Jose. The Bulach, Switzerland native owns a 36-31-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and .910 SV% in 78 career AHL games.

Boll, 31 (5/13/86), scored one goal with 16 PIM in 10 games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 5, 2016, Boll earned 1-34 points with 103 PIM and 77 hits in 61 career games with the Ducks. The 6-3, 206-pound forward has collected 28-3866 points with 1,298 PIM in 579 career NHL games with Anaheim and Columbus.

