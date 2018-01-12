Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wings Ondrej Kase and Jared Boll from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kase, 22 (11/8/95), has collected 9-615 points with a +7 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 27 games with the Ducks this season. Currently ranked third among Anaheim skaters in goal scoring, Kase has established a career high in goals and matched his career best in points. Selected in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kase has recorded 14-1630 points with a +6 rating and 22 PIM in 80 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 185-pound forward has appeared in 40 career AHL games with San Diego, recording 14-1226 points with a +10 rating.

Boll, 31 (5/13/86), has scored one goal with nine PIM in eight games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 5, 2016, Boll has earned 1-34 points with 96 PIM and 73 hits in 59 career games with the Ducks. The 6-3, 206-pound forward appeared in seven games with the Gulls this season, earning 1-12 points with a +1 rating and 13 PIM.

