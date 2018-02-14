Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move
February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned defenseman Korbinian Holzer to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Holzer, 29 (2/16/88), appeared in 14 games this season for the Ducks, logging six penalty minutes (PIM). Holzer has earned 2-8=10 points in 75 games in his Anaheim career.
Acquired from Toronto in a trade on Mar. 2, 2015, Holzer has spent five seasons in the NHL, earning 4-15=19 points with 94 PIM in 133 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim. The 6-3, 214-pound defenseman has skated in 276 career AHL games, collecting 10-62=72 points with 316 PIM. Holzer's only stint with the San Diego Gulls came during the 2015-16 season, when he registered 0-3=3 points in nine games.
