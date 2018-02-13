Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Pettersson, 21 (5/8/96), has 0-14=14 points with a +7 rating and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 44 games with the Gulls this season. The 6-4, 180-pound blueliner is in his rookie campaign with San Diego.

Drafted by Anaheim in the second round (38th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Pettersson earned 2-7=9 points in 41 games for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2016-17. During the 2015-16 campaign, he helped lead Skelleftea AIK to the best record in the SHL, advancing to the Final.

