Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move
February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Nic Kerdiles from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Kerdiles, 24 (1/11/94), has appeared in two games for the Ducks this season after being originally recalled from San Diego on Oct. 13. Kerdiles played 23 games for the Gulls this season, collecting 8-11=19 points with a +3 rating and 12 penalty minutes (PIM). At the time of his recall, Kerdiles earned 2-3=5 points in his last three AHL games to help San Diego to a 3-0-0 record.
Selected in the second round (36th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Kerdiles made his NHL debut on Feb. 22, 2017 vs. Boston, becoming the first player from Orange County (born or raised) to play for the Anaheim Ducks. The Irvine, CA native played four games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2017, earning his first career NHL assist and two PIM. In five AHL seasons, the 6-2, 200-pound winger has recorded 40-51' points with 152 PIM in 152 games.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.