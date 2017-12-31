Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Andy Welinski to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Welinski, 24 (4/27/93), made his NHL debut on Dec. 11 vs. Carolina and recorded two assists in his first two games, becoming the first Ducks rookie to record a point in his first two career games since Alex Grant (Nov. 30-Dec. 11, 2013). Welinski appeared in four contests for Anaheim, registering 0-22 points with a +1 rating.

Drafted by Anaheim in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2011 NHL draft, Welinski became the seventh player drafted by Anaheim in that draft to play in at least one NHL game. He has also appeared in 21 games this season for the San Diego Gulls, earning 6-1117 points.

--gulls--

SanDiegoGulls.com

