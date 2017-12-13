Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim\'s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Megna, 24 (12/10/92), has earned one assist with two penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with the Ducks this season. Megna made his season debut with Anaheim on Oct. 9 vs. Calgary and collected his first career NHL point (assist) along with a career-high +3 rating on Oct. 20 vs. Montreal.

Selected by Anaheim in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Megna collected one assist in three AHL games following his reassignment from the Ducks on Nov. 24. The 6-6, 219-pound defenseman has recorded 6-39=45 points with a +55 rating and 57 PIM in 166 career AHL games with San Diego and Norfolk.

