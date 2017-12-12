Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Kalle Kossila to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim\'s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kossila, 24 (4/14/93), recorded 1-1=2 points in 10 games with Anaheim this season. Kossila earned his first career NHL point (assist) in a 6-2 victory on Oct. 24 in Philadelphia and scored his first career NHL goal vs. James Reimer on Oct. 26 in Florida. Signed as a free agent on Mar. 30, 2016, Kossila has 2-5=7 points with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in eight AHL games with San Diego this season.

