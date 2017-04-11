Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move

April 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Jaycob Megna to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Megna, 24 (12/10/92), made his NHL debut in a 4-0 Ducks victory on Apr. 6 vs. Chicago, recording a +1 rating in 15:20 time-on-ice (TOI). In 161 career AHL games, Megna has collected 6-3844 points with a +55 rating and 57 penalty minutes (PIM) with San Diego (2015-17) and Norfolk (2013-15).
Selected by Anaheim in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Megna has recorded 5-2227 points with a +33 rating and 37 PIM in 60 games with the Gulls this season. Megna returns San Diego leading the AHL in plus/minus while ranking second among team defensemen in assists and third in scoring and appearances.
